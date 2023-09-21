HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Aparna Iyer named Wipro’s new CFO

‘She had played a key role in the company’s financial strategy and planning, investment programmes and transformation initiative’

September 21, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Aparna C. Iyer will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and be part of the Wipro Executive Board.

Aparna C. Iyer will report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and be part of the Wipro Executive Board. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Wipro Ltd. has appointed Aparna C. Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect, on Thursday.

Ms. Iyer succeeds Jatin Dalal who is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. She would report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and be part of the Wipro Executive Board, as per a company communique.

“Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

Ms. Iyer has been integral to Wipro’s finance transformation over the last few years, and played a key role in the company’s financial strategy and planning, investment programs, and transformation initiatives, Wipro said.

She had been with Wipro for more than 20 years now, holding several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud. She comes with deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fund raising, driving business strategy and growth, as per the company.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.