Aparna Iyer named Wipro’s new CFO

September 21, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Wipro Ltd. has appointed Aparna C. Iyer as Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect, on Thursday.

Ms. Iyer succeeds Jatin Dalal who is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. She would report to CEO Thierry Delaporte and be part of the Wipro Executive Board, as per a company communique.

“Aparna is an accomplished and results-driven leader. Throughout her 20-year career with Wipro, she has been a dynamic, forward-thinking strategic partner to our business leaders,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

Ms. Iyer has been integral to Wipro’s finance transformation over the last few years, and played a key role in the company’s financial strategy and planning, investment programs, and transformation initiatives, Wipro said.

She had been with Wipro for more than 20 years now, holding several finance roles, including Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, and, most recently, Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud. She comes with deep expertise in financial risk management, capital allocation, fund raising, driving business strategy and growth, as per the company.