AP, Gujarat, Karnataka, TN named among ‘Achievers’ in LEADS 2023 report

December 16, 2023

As many as 11 States and two Union Territories, including the coastal States Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu; landlocked States Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh; North Eastern States Assam, Sikkim, Tripura and UTs Chandigarh, Delhi have been named as ‘Achievers’ in the LEADS [Logistics Ease Across Different States] 2023 report released by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

Within the Coastal Group, Maharashtra, this year, has moved from ‘Achievers’ to ‘Fast Movers’ while Odisha has moved from ‘Achievers” to ‘Aspirers’ category.

In this report prepared by the Union Commerce & Industry Ministry, Kerala and Maharashtra have been named as ‘Fast Movers’ among the coastal States, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand among land-locked States; Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland among North Eastern States and Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Puducherry among UTs.

The ‘Aspirers’ category includes Goa, Odisha, West Bengal among costal states; Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand among land-locked States; Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram from North Eastern states and Daman & Diu/ Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh as per the report.

LEADS was conceived in 2018 on the lines of Logistics Performance Index (LPI) of World Bank and has evolved over time.

The 5th edition of the LEADS annual exercise - LEADS 2023 report, provides insights into improvement of logistics performance at State/UT level. It highlights an enhanced overall stakeholder perception and impact of various reforms, across States and UTs.

The government said the report provides valuable insights to states and UTs about key drivers of logistics performance which states/UTs can leverage for effective policy and decision making.

“LEADS initiative focuses on enhancing domestic logistics performance. Combined with various trade facilitations and Exim logistics related initiatives being implemented, it helps to enhance overall competitiveness of Indian logistics eco-system and global positioning, Improvement of India’s LPI rank by 6 places to 38th position in 2023 is a reflection of the same,” the executive summary of the report mentions.

“This report, signalling a positive shift in States’ performance across the key pillars – Logistics Infrastructure, Logistics Services and Operating and Regulatory Environment, empowers the State/UT Governments by providing region specific insights for informed decision making and comprehensive growth,” it further said.

This report is based on a pan-India primary survey, conducted between May and July 2023, covering over 7,300 responses across 36 States/UTs. Additionally, over 750 stakeholder consultations, facilitated by National, Regional, and State Associations, significantly contributed to this comprehensive evaluation.

While releasing the report, Mr. Goyal said that the report would play a pivotal role in instilling healthy competition among States/UTs to enhance logistics performance.

He said that Logistics sector will be a cornerstone in our endeavour to take India to a tenfold fold growth from a $3.5 trillion to $35 trillion by 2047.

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary (Logistics), Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) said the report developed in a collaborative and consultative manner has brought objectivity in assessment of infrastructure development and process-related reforms.

23 States/UTs have also notified their State Logistics Polices to align with the National Logistics Policy. Further, 16 States/UTs have given industry status to logistics, she said.

Digital reform such as PM GatiShakti, Logistics Data Bank, Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), GST were propelling India’s improved ranking at global level, she added.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary. DPIIT stated that leveraging digitization would lead to significant reduction in logistics cost. In the last nine years, significant interventions in critical areas like logistics received the much-needed focus, thereby leading to the growth in the logistics sector, he said.