Anuja Mittal to helm IMC Ladies’ Wing

MUMBAI

31 July 2020 22:28 IST

Anuja Mittal has been elected president of the IMC Ladies’ Wing for 2020-2021. An active member of the wing for more than two decades, Ms Mittal had served as an executive committee member for many years and had helmed various committees. A jewellery designer by profession, she holds diplomas in gemmology, diamond sorting as well as in interior designing and Ikebana, a statement by Indian Merchants’ Chamber (IMC) said.

