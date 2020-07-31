Business

Anuja Mittal to helm IMC Ladies’ Wing

Anuja Mittal has been elected president of the IMC Ladies’ Wing for 2020-2021. An active member of the wing for more than two decades, Ms Mittal had served as an executive committee member for many years and had helmed various committees. A jewellery designer by profession, she holds diplomas in gemmology, diamond sorting as well as in interior designing and Ikebana, a statement by Indian Merchants’ Chamber (IMC) said.

