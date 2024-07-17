Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO Bajaj Electricals steps down

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. has announced the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Anuj Poddar, who would be moving on to pursue an external opportunity, the company said. “The Board has accepted his resignation while recognising and acknowledging Mr Poddar’s stellar contributions in formulating the transformation and growth journey of the company over the past five and a half years. His last date with the company shall be 30 September, 2024,” the company said in a statement. Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Electricals said during the period of transition following Mr Poddar’s exit, as the Executive Chairman, he himself would take over his responsibilities.

