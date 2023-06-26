Anti-smoking app QuitSure aids 60,000 people to go smoke-free, eyes 1 million users

June 26, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

QuitSure, an application designed for individuals committed to quit smoking and vaping said it had already aided over 60,000 users to become smoke-free.

“Through QuitSure, the battle against smoking addiction takes on a new dimension. This tool digs deep into the psychological roots of addiction--the cravings, effectively liberating over 60,000 people from the smoke that once clouded their lives,” said Ram Chandra, founder & CEO, QuitSure.

“The next target is transforming the lives of a million more,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the application offers a unique, self-paced approach to quitting, eliminating the need for extreme self-control or fear of side effects.

“QuitSure provides each user with a patient, personal coach who assists them through their journey. The application fosters a supportive community of members, promoting mutual encouragement and shared success,” the firm said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.