Anti-CAA protests: 19 IndiGo flights cancelled, 16 others delayed

Three airlines — Vistara, Air India and IndiGo — announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.

Nineteen IndiGo flights were cancelled and 16 others were delayed as crew members were stuck in traffic jam at NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests on Thursday, a Delhi airport official said.

“Till now, 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights as the crew members were stuck in traffic jam and because of other issues,” the official said.

