Ansell commissions $20-mn surgical gloves plant in Tamil Nadu

March 24, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Australian personal protective equipment manufacturer Ansell has opened a factory at Perundurai in Tamil Nadu with an initial investment of $20 million to make surgical gloves.

Neil Salmon, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, told The Hindu on Friday that in the first phase, Ansell Kovai had commenced packing and gamma-sterilisation operations for surgical gloves. Within a year, it will start operating the gloves construction line, investing another $66 million. When the plant is fully functional, Ansell would have invested $120 million and the Ansell Kovai plant at Perundurai, about 80 km from Coimbatore, will be its largest surgical gloves production facility globally.

“We will prioritise the Indian market. The Indian market is attractive and for exports, the response of overseas customers to the Indian plant is also positive. We see our presence here as important for both India and export markets,” he said.

The 13th plant of Ansell globally, the Perundurai unit will use 100% renewable energy and recycle its waste water fully.

Mr. Salmon added that the company has plans to make industrial gloves also in India. But the proposal is in a primitive stage and it can be through acquisition, greenfield, or an additional plant here.