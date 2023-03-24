ADVERTISEMENT

Ansell commissions $20-mn surgical gloves plant in Tamil Nadu

March 24, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha

Neil Salmon MD & CEO Ansell | Photo Credit: SPL

Australian personal protective equipment manufacturer Ansell has opened a factory at Perundurai in Tamil Nadu with an initial investment of $20 million to make surgical gloves.

Neil Salmon, the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, told  The Hindu on Friday that in the first phase, Ansell Kovai had commenced packing and gamma-sterilisation operations for surgical gloves. Within a year, it will start operating the gloves construction line, investing another $66 million. When the plant is fully functional, Ansell would have invested $120 million and the Ansell Kovai plant at Perundurai, about 80 km from Coimbatore, will be its largest surgical gloves production facility globally.

“We will prioritise the Indian market. The Indian market is attractive and for exports, the response of overseas customers to the Indian plant is also positive. We see our presence here as important for both India and export markets,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13th plant of Ansell globally, the Perundurai unit will use 100% renewable energy and recycle its waste water fully.

Mr. Salmon added that the company has plans to make industrial gloves also in India. But the proposal is in a primitive stage and it can be through acquisition, greenfield, or an additional plant here.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US