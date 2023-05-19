ADVERTISEMENT

Annual forex spends up to ₹7 lakh exempted from TCS: FinMin  

May 19, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

Credit and debit card spends exceeding the limit to be part of Liberalised Remittance Scheme, attract 20% tax from July 1, Ministry clarifies

The Hindu Bureau

The government on Friday walked back its plan to levy a 20% tax on overseas credit card spending from July 1, in the face of a furore from taxpayers as well as businesses, and decided to exempt any payments by an individual using their international debit or credit cards up to ₹7 lakh per financial year from the levy. 

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said this was being done to remove “any procedural ambiguity” as “concerns have been raised about the applicability of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) to small transactions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from July 1, 2023.” 

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India introduced a new provision to capture overseas credit card spends under the LRS, which permits forex remittances of up to $2.5 lakh a year for individuals. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had separately notified that such overseas spending would also attract a 20% TCS, with a provision to adjust such levies against advance tax payments or seek a refund at the time of filing annual tax returns. 

Reacting to sharp criticism of the move, the Ministry had issued an elaborate explanation on Thursday underscoring the rationale for the tax levies, and asserted that the move would impact only tour travel packages, gifts to non-residents and domestic high net-worth individuals investing in assets such as real estate, bonds, stocks outside India. “Instances have come to notice where the LRS payments are disproportionately high when compared to the disclosed incomes,” it had reasoned. 

On Friday, however, it backtracked partially and said spends up to ₹7 lakh a year would neither come under the LRS nor attract TCS. The necessary changes to the Rules (Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions Rules), 2000) would be issued separately to facilitate the ₹7 lakh exemption. 

“Existing beneficial TCS treatment for education and health payments will also continue,” the ministry said. Such payments up to ₹7 lakh a year are permitted with a TCS rate of 5%. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US