Business

Annapurna Finance raises $35 million

Annapurna Finance said it has raised $35 million (₹260 crore) from Encourage Capital, Accion and existing investor Oikocredit, in its third capital raise in 2021.

Earlier, it had raised $30 million ifrom Nuveen Global Impact Fund in March and $20 million from DEG in November, bringing the total to $85 million this year.

The firm offers micro-credit loans, home improvement, and MSME loans to individuals and small businesses. As part of its larger vision it is adding Green Finance products to its offering.

Gobinda Chandra Pattnaik, Managing Director, Annapurna Finance, said, “These investments will help us further the cause by providing easier credit access through a scalable digital framework and allowing us to enter into clean energy lending.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2021 10:18:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/annapurna-finance-raises-35-million/article38058314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY