Annapurna Finance raises $35 million

Annapurna Finance said it has raised $35 million (₹260 crore) from Encourage Capital, Accion and existing investor Oikocredit, in its third capital raise in 2021.

Earlier, it had raised $30 million ifrom Nuveen Global Impact Fund in March and $20 million from DEG in November, bringing the total to $85 million this year.

The firm offers micro-credit loans, home improvement, and MSME loans to individuals and small businesses. As part of its larger vision it is adding Green Finance products to its offering.

Gobinda Chandra Pattnaik, Managing Director, Annapurna Finance, said, “These investments will help us further the cause by providing easier credit access through a scalable digital framework and allowing us to enter into clean energy lending.”