Anirudh Agro’s resolution plan for Viceroy Hotels gets NCLAT nod

October 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

TELANGANA, HYDERABAD, 10-07-2019: View of Hotel Marriott (Hotel Viceroy), in Hyderabad on July 10, 2019. Photo: K.V.S. Giri/ THE HINDU | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Anirudh Agro Farms Ltd. said its resolution plan to acquire Viceroy Hotels Ltd. for a total consideration of over ₹150 crore has been approved by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on October 6, 2023. “Anirudh Agro has infused the requisite funds into Viceroy Hotels, as required for the implementation of the Resolution Plan, as approved by the NCLAT order,” the company said in a statement.

It said post this acquisition it would add more hotels in its portfolio over the next few years.

Viceroy has two hotels in Hyderabad, operated by Marriott Group under the brands Courtyard and Marriott on a 4.5-acre freehold land with over 400 rooms, the company said.

