HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anirudh Agro’s resolution plan for Viceroy Hotels gets NCLAT nod

October 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
TELANGANA, HYDERABAD, 10-07-2019: View of Hotel Marriott (Hotel Viceroy), in Hyderabad on July 10, 2019. Photo: K.V.S. Giri/ THE HINDU

TELANGANA, HYDERABAD, 10-07-2019: View of Hotel Marriott (Hotel Viceroy), in Hyderabad on July 10, 2019. Photo: K.V.S. Giri/ THE HINDU | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Anirudh Agro Farms Ltd. said its resolution plan to acquire Viceroy Hotels Ltd. for a total consideration of over ₹150 crore has been approved by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on October 6, 2023. “Anirudh Agro has infused the requisite funds into Viceroy Hotels, as required for the implementation of the Resolution Plan, as approved by the NCLAT order,” the company said in a statement.

It said post this acquisition it would add more hotels in its portfolio over the next few years.

Viceroy has two hotels in Hyderabad, operated by Marriott Group under the brands Courtyard and Marriott on a 4.5-acre freehold land with over 400 rooms, the company said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.