AniMela planned to give boost to animation industry

February 10, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

To harness the full potential of the animation, VFX, XR, gaming and comics industry an International Festival ‘AniMela’ is being organised by the Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation (AVAF) in Mumbai in November 2023, the organisers said.

AVAF has partnered Annency Festival, France to organise this three-day festival which will provide a platform to promote AVGC-XR industry in India through events, activities, and workshops.

AniMela will provide a platform for Indian talent from the AVGC-XR industry to exhibit their work to a large international audience, while giving them an opportunity to get exposed to some of the best work that is being done internationally.

Through the platform, industry meets will be held to create a space in India to celebrate artistic, technological, and entrepreneurial innovation in the AVGC-XR industry.

There will be masterclasses and workshops to inspire and educate aspirants across age groups about the art and careers in the industry.

It intends to create a networking and knowledge-sharing platform for young talented artists, animation filmmakers, game developers, technologists, and storytellers from India.

This will help the Indian AVGC-XR industry to graduate from being a predominantly service providing industry currently, to a creator-industry with our original stories and intellectual properties populating the AVGC-XR universe world over.

Kireet Khurana, Director, Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation said, “Today India’s contribution to the global AVGC-XR sector is a mere 0.5%. The global AVGC-XR sector stands at $800 billion. India has an immense potential to increase the share in this pie as we have world-class talent present within the country.”

“Now with the government having taken renewed interest in this sector we envisage the AVGC-XR sector to be the next sunrise sector that will see stupendous growth in the years to come. We already have the talent present in the country. With the right kind of exposure and mentoring it’s only a matter of time that India becomes a force to reckon with,” he said.

Mickaël Marin, CEO, Annecy Festival said, “We see immense potential in India not just in providing back-end support to the large studios in the west but in creating a lot of original content that is completely homegrown. There is no dearth of talent in India, it just needs to be showcased and given a larger audience.”