Anil Khubchandani appointed as MD, CEO of Sekhmet Pharmaventures

A private equity consortium led by PAG, an Asia-based investment firm, has appointed Anil Khubchandani as Managing Director and CEO of Sekhmet Pharmaventures Pvt. Ltd., an investment platform established to nurture and grow India’s next generation of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) companies.

Mr. Khubchandani in his most recent role, had served as Co-CEO and Whole-time Director of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., an integrated provider of life science ingredients and specialty chemicals.

Sekhmet Pharmaventures is the India arm of Gamot API Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based platform launched by PAG along with Indian private equity firms CX Partners and Samara Capital to buy stakes in fast-growing pharma companies.

The platform acquired control of Chennai-based Anjan Drug Pvt. Ltd. in October 2020 and the Hyderabad-based Optimus Drugs group of companies in September 2022.

Gamot API is majority owned by PAG, which has invested over $1.5 billion in India across its private equity and private debt businesses.

Nikhil Srivastava, Partner and Managing Director, Head of India Private Equity for PAG said, “Anil is a seasoned executive who brings a demonstrated track record of excellence in the life sciences ingredients industry and a wide range of experience across technical, commercial, and managerial roles.”

