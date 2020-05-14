Angré Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries

Angré Port Private Ltd, an all-weather port in the Konkan region, has leased five acres of its industrial backup land, to Arjun Refineries for setting up an edible oil refining-cum-packaging facility.

The lease is for a period of 30 years. Under the terms of the lease, Arjun Indo Agro Oils Ltd, the edible-oil-making subsidiary of Arjun Refineries, will use the land to establish a refinery and packaging unit.

Arjun Indo Agro Oils will commence operations within the next two months, with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year in Phase 1, ramping up to 1,00,000 tonnes in Phase 2.

Angré Port which is a part of Chowgule Group, will support Arjun Indo Agro Oils in the import of raw materials, and theclearance and storage of cargo through a tank terminal which will have dedicated pipelines to the refinery.

Eshaan Lazarus, executive director, Angré Port Private Ltd., said, “This is a win-win model for both parties, as it generates revenue and cargo for the port, while providing logistics support and cost control for Arjun Refineries.”

“ Angré Port offers a distinct advantage to local industries looking to set up a new facility with medium-to-large logistics requirement for raw materials and products. We are currently in talks with other industries too, who are keen to leverage our infrastructure and cargo transportation capabilities, and will surely see some developments on this front in the near future,” he said.

Santosh Vasant Shinde, founder of Arjun Indo Agro Oils Ltd., and Arjun Refineries, said, “Being a fast growing company, we like to move quickly to capture opportunities, and Angre Port’s team was dynamic and flexible enough to match our speed.”

“We are looking to secure more land in the near future as a part of our plan to double the manufacturing capacity,” he said.

Angre Port, in Jaigad Ratnagiri, owns 300 acres of industrial land as the port’s private backup land.