Angel Broking lists at 10% discount

Angel Broking Ltd., a Mumbai-based broking house, on Monday listed at ₹275 a share on the BSE, a discount of more than 10% compared with the issue price of ₹306.

The ₹600-crore IPO was subscribed four times.

The stock hit the day’s high of ₹296.45 and a low of ₹256.60 before settling at ₹275.85 on the BSE.

A total of 8.94 lakh shares were traded on the first day and based on the closing price, the market capitalisation of the company was estimated at ₹2,256 crore. On the NSE, the shares fell 10.4% from the issue price to ₹274.25 apiece.

(With PTI inputs)

