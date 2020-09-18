Angel Broking announces₹600-cr. IPO

Angel Broking Ltd. has announced an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares to raise ₹600 crore.

While ₹300 crore would be raised through an offer-for-sale by selling shareholders, an additional ₹300 crore would be raised by the company through the fresh issue of shares.

The IPO will open on September 22 and close on September 24. Anchor investors can bid from September 21.

The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹305 to ₹306 per equity share.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 49 shares and in multiples thereof.