Andhra Chamber of Commerce inks pact with Atal Incubation Centre, Anna University

The Andhra Chamber of Commerce has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Atal Incubation Centre at the Anna University Incubation Foundation here aimed at boosting the start-up ecosystem and aspiring entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the joint initiative, the strategic tie-up would help both the partners to leverage their strengths and reach out to a wider audience with the Atal Incubation Centre, Anna University Incubation Foundation.

Andhra Chamber of Commerce President V.L. Indira Dutt exchanged documents with Atal Incubation Centre - Director and CEO P. Uma Maheswari here, recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atal Incubation Centre would incubate start-ups with Andhra Chamber of Commerce, promote their events and outreach programmes. The focus would be on the social sectors initially and later expanded to others based on the startup interests.

"We are proud to be associated with AIC Anna Incubator. The chamber has initiated an incubation centre and been the first nurturing home to at least six new enterprises to date." Andhra Chamber of Commerce President V L Indira Dutt said.

Atal Incubation Centre, Anna University Incubation Foundation CEO P Uma Maheswari said, "AIC Anna Incubator is a Deep-Tech incubator supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI AAYOG, Government of India and Anna University. In the past three years, Anna Incubator has supported 100 plus start-ups with varied services like technical support, mentorship, investment facilitation." "Andhra Chamber of Commerce encompasses successful entrepreneurs and many of them could be potential business mentors and Go-to-Market strategists. Connecting with the huge member network of Andhra Chamber of Commerce, shall provide a great learning for the startups," Maheswari added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.