Anarock raises ₹200 crore from 360 One Asset Management

February 05, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Mumbai

,Anarock, a real estate consultancy, has announced an investment of ₹200 crore from 360 ONE Asset Management Ltd. (earlier known as IIFL Asset Management) (360 ONE Asset). This investment will enable it to enhance its tech infrastructure, accelerate its expansion, and introduce new innovations to bolster its leadership position in the Indian real estate services space, the firm said in a statement.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - Anarock, said, “This investment will go a considerable way in keeping Anarock at the forefront of the industry by fueling further innovation and growth. The capital has been earmarked for faster business expansion and fine-tuning our proprietary Proptech platforms, which have proved to be game changers for our real estate marketing capabilities. We will continue to explore new high-growth business opportunities”. “This is by far the most opportune time to expand our reach and services,” Mr Puri added.

Sameer Nath, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Venture Capital & Private Equity at 360 ONE Asset, said, “In Anarock we observe a top-class management team, premier marketing and advisory capabilities and a clear leader in India’s large and growing real estate services sector.”

“We have also been impressed by the tech infrastructure and innovative platforms being built by the company. We look forward to partnering with Anuj, Rohin and the entire ANAROCK team in the next phase of their exciting growth journey,” he added.