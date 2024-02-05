GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anarock raises ₹200 crore from 360 One Asset Management

February 05, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

,Anarock, a real estate consultancy, has announced an investment of ₹200 crore from 360 ONE Asset Management Ltd. (earlier known as IIFL Asset Management) (360 ONE Asset). This investment will enable it to enhance its tech infrastructure, accelerate its expansion, and introduce new innovations to bolster its leadership position in the Indian real estate services space, the firm said in a statement. 

Anuj Puri, Chairman - Anarock, said, “This investment will go a considerable way in keeping Anarock at the forefront of the industry by fueling further innovation and growth. The capital has been earmarked for faster business expansion and fine-tuning our proprietary Proptech platforms, which have proved to be game changers for our real estate marketing capabilities. We will continue to explore new high-growth business opportunities”.  “This is by far the most opportune time to expand our reach and services,” Mr Puri added. 

Sameer Nath, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Venture Capital & Private Equity at 360 ONE Asset, said, “In Anarock we observe a top-class management team, premier marketing and advisory capabilities and a clear leader in India’s large and growing real estate services sector.”

“We have also been impressed by the tech infrastructure and innovative platforms being built by the company. We look forward to partnering with Anuj, Rohin and the entire ANAROCK team in the next phase of their exciting growth journey,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.