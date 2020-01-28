Anarock forays into office space brokerage

Real estate services firm Anarock Group has announced entry into office real estate brokerage business. Known as Anarock Commercial, this division will focus exclusively on sale of office assets to individual investors. Bappaditya Basu has been appointed as Chief Business Officer of this business.

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group said, “Our expansion into office real estate is a direct response to our customers’ express request for such options. Anarock Commercial will assist businesses and investors in making the ultimate profitability move of owning office spaces outright.”

The division will have presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, and has already secured mandates to sell 3 million square feet of office space in MMR and NCR, the firm said.

“By 2019-end, under-construction Grade A office real estate in the top 7 cities was worth more than ₹2.5 lakh crore,” Mr. Basu said. “25% of this stock [worth over ₹63,000 crore] is available for direct sale to investors. This accounts only for under-construction office spaces. There are also completed and occupied office space owned by investors to consider,” Mr. Basu said.

“For this vertical, we are largely associating with our existing developer clients who have repeatedly asked us to enhance our services beyond residential to sell and market some of their office assets,” he added.