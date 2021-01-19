Anarock acquires tech platform ApnaComplex

Real estate services firm Anarock Group on Tuesday said it has acquired society and apartment management property technology platform ApnaComplex.
“A 10-year rich B2C technology player, ApnaComplex was acquired for an undisclosed sum from NestAway Technologies, India’s leading rental housing operator funded by Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global, UC-RNT Fund, IDG India, Chiratae Ventures and InnoVen Capital,” the company said in a statement.
Anarock Group chairman Anuj Puri said, “From buying and selling homes to managing and maintaining them, real estate digitalisation is now a root concept.We are ready to invest aggressively in this platform to bring in the required product features and to hire key talent to help deliver value to all stakeholders.”
He added that the acquisition rationale is to extend innovative features and tech upgrades for homeowners, residents, society managing committees, as well as facility and security management teams.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath