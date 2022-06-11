Ananth Technologies, Antaris partner for development and launch of satellites

Digital background of Satellite communications and earth. Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

June 11, 2022 11:51 IST

The first satellite is likely to be launched in September this year.

Indian aerospace solutions provider Ananth Technologies and California headquartered satellite software solutions provider Antaris have announced partnership for development, launch and management of advanced small satellites for various use cases.

Ananth Technologies said it got the confirmation to manufacture six satellites, and will take about a year to complete the order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first satellite is likely to be launched in September this year.

“This partnership covers several planned missions based on the Antaris Software as a Service Platform, which enables design, simulation, testing, and integration as well as on-orbit management,” the companies said in a statement, adding that the two will also be partnering with India-based XDLINX Labs to provide full turnkey solution serving Indian and global new space markets.

XDLINX Labs offers New Product innovation as a service, focusing on building a local ecosystem for new space tech to enable supply chain innovation and space module fulfilment.

“This partnership has come at an opportune time. There is an exponentially growing demand for new and advanced satellites and a need for producing them at scale. Ananth is rightly positioned to be a hub of design and manufacturing of spacecrafts for Indian and global needs,” Subba Rao Pavuluri, CMD of Ananth Technologies, added.

“Antaris is pleased to be partnering with fellow industry leaders to accelerate the growth of local ecosystems and skillsets while enabling a wider range of innovative small satellite applications,” Karthik Govindhasamy, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Antaris, said.

Mr Govindhasamy added that these satellites will be uniquely suited to the missions of commercial, government and research institutions across the globe.