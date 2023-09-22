ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts expect Indian government bonds to attract $30-$40 billion on JPM index entry

September 22, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The inclusion of Indian government bonds in JP Morgan’s bond indices with a 10% weightage by March 2025, could result in foreign fund inflows in the range of $30 billion-$40 billion over the next 18 months alone, and rise further if other index providers followed suit, experts reckoned.

Goldman Sachs’ economists estimated that India’s inclusion could prompt passive inflows of around $30 billion and at least another $10 billion from other funds. “So in total, we think India’s fixed income markets could see inflows upwards of $40 billion over the next one and a half years,” they said.

“This means more forex coming in which can be $30 billion or so to begin with, and build up over time,” said Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis, noting that this is good news on the Balance of Payments and forex reserves front.

