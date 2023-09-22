HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Analysts expect Indian government bonds to attract $30-$40 billion on JPM index entry

September 22, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The inclusion of Indian government bonds in JP Morgan’s bond indices with a 10% weightage by March 2025, could result in foreign fund inflows in the range of $30 billion-$40 billion over the next 18 months alone, and rise further if other index providers followed suit, experts reckoned.

Goldman Sachs’ economists estimated that India’s inclusion could prompt passive inflows of around $30 billion and at least another $10 billion from other funds. “So in total, we think India’s fixed income markets could see inflows upwards of $40 billion over the next one and a half years,” they said.

“This means more forex coming in which can be $30 billion or so to begin with, and build up over time,” said Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis, noting that this is good news on the Balance of Payments and forex reserves front.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.