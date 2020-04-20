Amway, TCS ally for global operations

Amway, a global leader in direct selling, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to transform its global technology operations.
“TCS will leverage its Business 4.0 framework to deliver a new operating model by consolidating and standardising IT operations, implementing TCS’ Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM), powered by ignio, its cognitive automation software, continuing Amway’s journey from a reactive to a proactive and predictive model,” TCS said in a statement.
The transformed operating model will feature chatbots, self-help and improvement of its service desk mobile app.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.