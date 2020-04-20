Business

Amway, TCS ally for global operations

Amway, a global leader in direct selling, has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to transform its global technology operations.

“TCS will leverage its Business 4.0 framework to deliver a new operating model by consolidating and standardising IT operations, implementing TCS’ Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM), powered by ignio, its cognitive automation software, continuing Amway’s journey from a reactive to a proactive and predictive model,” TCS said in a statement.

The transformed operating model will feature chatbots, self-help and improvement of its service desk mobile app.

