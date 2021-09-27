Amway strengthens FSDU range

Amway India has announced the introduction of Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus1 in the Food for Special Dietary Usage (FSDU) space.

The product is targeted at individuals with weakened bones.

Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, “We have pioneered and perfected the plant-based approach to supplementation and will continue to do so. The adults’ Vitamin D market in India is currently estimated to be over ₹250 crore and continues to grow at a double-digit, faster than the overall nutrition category.”

“Considering this trend and with the existing product in FSDU category, the launch of Nutrilite Vitamin D Plus1 as food for individuals with weakened bones, we aim to generate revenue of ₹100 crore by 2025.”