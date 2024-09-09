Amway invests $4 million in 4 R&D Labs in India  

Amway said it has set up four Research & Development (R&D) labs across India with an investment of $4 million. “By harnessing advanced technology, contemporary science and thought leadership, these labs are poised to redefine industry standards by developing safe, effective, differentiated and high-quality health and wellbeing products with the aim to support people in India and around the world. India is the location of one of the four Amway R&D hubs, worldwide,” the company said in a statement. Amway’s four R&D labs in Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Dindigul collectively spread over 24,700 square feet area. Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, said “There is a need for a transformative approach to nutrition and wellness in India, as the health landscape here faces significant challenges related to nutrition, lifestyle and gut health.” “This investment accelerates our product development capabilities and positions us to better serve the unique and evolving needs of its consumers and businesses in India and around the world,” he said. “India stands as one of our top priority markets globally and this investment underscores the confidence of Amway Global in the country’s expertise and potential to drive groundbreaking innovation in the health and wellbeing space,” he added. The investment in the R&D labs in India will cater to domestic and global requirements, further augmenting the company’s efforts around research, testing, and validation of innovative ideas, products, and technologies, the company said. These labs are equipped to develop product solutions in Foods, Oral solids, Beauty and Personal care segments with premium botanical ingredients for nutrition and skin applications, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.