Amway India says it has become plastic waste neutral

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 19, 2022 21:02 IST

Amway India said it had become ‘pre- and post-consumer plastic waste neutral’ after having managed 100% post-consumer plastic waste based on its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) collection and recycled 100% pre-consumer plastic waste generated at the Amway manufacturing facility. 

The company said it had collected and recycled 800 metric tonnes of post-consumer plastic waste, which was equivalent to managing over 50 million units of plastic product waste comprising bottles, tubes, caps, jars, and sachets of different sizes. 

Additionally, it said it had recycled and reused 100% hazardous products and plastic waste at its manufacturing plant to achieve pre-plastic waste neutrality.

Adip Roy, Associate V-P, Regulatory Affairs, Amway India said, “Our commitment to a healthy planet reflects in our products, processes, and philosophies. Sustainability is not just about compliance but is an intrinsic part of Amway’s culture. Achieving pre- and post-consumer plastic waste neutrality is one of our key milestones.”

“As we move forward, we will continue to explore ways to reduce plastic waste pollution and in line with what we are envisaging by making our product bottles from recycled plastics,” Mr. Roy said. 

