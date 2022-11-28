Amway forays into skin nutrition segment

November 28, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Amway India has announced the repositioning of its premium skincare brand Artistry by foraying into skin nutrition with Artistry Skin Nutritio line in India.

In the first phase, the company introduced an anti-aging range of renewing and firming solution sets.

“These products are enriched with plant-based botanicals from Nutrilite farms and are a paraben-free, vegan skincare line powered by cutting-edge skin science and better manufacturing processes to ensure they are pure, safe, and effective,” the company said in a statement.

Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India said, “The health-conscious consumers of today are increasingly looking for products that are enhanced with nutrients. Leveraging our expertise in nutrition with Nutrilite, it was a natural progression for us to present this skincare range.”

Artistry Skin Nutritio line, includes an anti-aging range of seven products, that has a blend of Nutrilite and Artistry skin science expertise.

