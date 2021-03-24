Amway forays into Chyawanprash segment, eyes 20% market share

Amway India has introduced Chyawanprash under its flagship brand Nutrilite to broad base its product offering.

“This marks Amway’s foray into the Chyawanprash segment, with a strategy to capture a sizeable pie from the growing Ayurveda market in the county,” the company said in a statement.

Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said: “ We strongly believe that good health is a state of holistic well-being. Amway’s formidable presence in the vitamin and dietary supplements market with sharp focus in the traditional herbal category made it natural for us to extend into the Chyawanprash segment.”

“Leveraging the expertise of our Nutrilite range, Chyawanprash by Nutrilite is the age-old Ayurvedic herbal blend offering benefits of 16 organic certified ingredients and DNA fingerprinted herbs. It is a true amalgamation of ancient wisdom and modern science,” he added.

He said the company would target to capture 20% market share of the premium segment in the first year. “We will continue to innovate and further strengthen the category with a special focus on immunity supporting products,” he added.