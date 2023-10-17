HamberMenu
Amul’s ‘Be More Milk’ campaign goes global at Time Square

October 17, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
By special arrangement

By special arrangement

Amul said its ‘Be More Milk’ campaign had made a big splash at New York’s Time Square, the world-famous intersection that sports massive digital screens. The campaign displayed the ‘Be More Milk’ message in a colourful and animated billboard that grabbed the attention of passersby and lit up the iconic intersection in a unique way, Amul said in a statement.

“Famously known as the melting pot of cultures from all over the world, this setting played a special role in the launch this campaign, internationally,” the company added.

Amul’s latest campaign Be More Milk creatively depicts milk in a new, and young avatar, while encouraging the youth around the world to be honest, pure, refreshing, natural, authentic, comforting and urges them to blend in with different cultures in a positive way.

“This billboard doesn’t just signify the launch of the campaign globally but created an awe-inspiring and glittering experience for all the world to see,” the company further said. 

