Amrutanjan Health Care eyes ₹1,000 cr. revenue by FY28

Published - August 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd., Chairman & Managing Director S. Sambhu Prasad says that their strategic focus will be on expanding the core categories such as Pain Management, Women's Hygiene, and Rehydration.

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd., Chairman & Managing Director S. Sambhu Prasad says that their strategic focus will be on expanding the core categories such as Pain Management, Women’s Hygiene, and Rehydration.

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. said its core focus was to achieve revenue of ₹1,000 crore by FY28 driven by significant consumer trends.

“We are well-positioned to achieve our vision of ₹1,000 crore, driven by significant consumer trends. These include the high incidence of headaches among the youth, and an ageing population relying on our body pain relief solutions,” Chairman and Managing Director S. Sambhu Prasad said during an interaction.

In FY24, the leader in pain management, recorded gross revenue of ₹471 crore, with a growth of 11% driven by three key brands: Amrutanjan, Comfy, and Electro+.

As per the proposed plan, the company’s strategic focus will be on expanding its core categories such as Pain Management, Women’s Hygiene, and Rehydration.

“We recognise the immense potential within these categories, especially in a country as diverse as ours, where varying income levels and lifestyles create a wide range of consumer needs,” he said.

According to him, the growing awareness of rehydration electrolyte drinks and the low penetration of sanitary pads presented substantial growth opportunities. To accelerate the growth, the company will also explore inorganic growth opportunities in its core sectors, he said.

By investing in our brands and leveraging consumer insights, we seek to not only enhance market penetration but also to develop new markets. Furthermore, we are exploring opportunities to diversify into new categories within the Health & Wellness sector, he said.

The 131-year-old company is leveraging strategic growth drivers to solidify its position in Health & Wellness sector while capturing new opportunities for expansion and innovation through portfolio expansion, market expansion, e-commerce and modern, rural growth and health & wellness.

“The growing awareness on health and wellness presents an opportunity, and we aim to capitalise on this trend with new product introductions,” he said.

Amrutanjan is currently present in 19 countries across three continents. The company recently opened an office in Dubai to strengthen its presence in the GCC and also to enhance its manufacturing capabilities to develop products for consumers in the U.S.

“In line with our strategy to grow the sanitary napkin business, we are investing ₹123 crore to build a world-class sanitary napkin manufacturing plant,” he said.

