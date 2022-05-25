AM/NS to invest ₹1,000 crore in Vizag plant expansion

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) said it would invest ₹1,000 crore in brownfield expansion of its Vizag pellet plant in Andhra Pradesh.

The planned expansion will increase pellet production capacity at Vizag by 35%, from 8 MTPA to 11 MTPA, the company said in a statement.

AM/NS India’s Vizag pellet plant is already connected to a slurry pipeline in Chhattisgarh, which ensures a clean and efficient method of transportation of raw materials required for pelletisation from source to the plant.

The company plans to complete the expansion project in 2023, subject to receiving environmental clearance in the coming months, it said.