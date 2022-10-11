Amneal Pharma starts commercial operations in India

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 11, 2022 21:47 IST

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, an NYSE listed company, said it had started commercial operations in India. Shyamakant Giri has been appointed as the managing director and president, India Business and Emerging Markets. 

In his new role, Mr. Giri will be responsible for Amneal’s commercial expansion and growth in India, Africa, Gulf, CIS and South Asian markets.

The company has manufacturing and R&D footprint in India since 2008 with a focus on exports of key molecules and products from its facilities across Ahmedabad, Dahej, Hyderabad and Vizag.

With the commencement of commercial operations in India, it plans to provide products at affordable prices.

Chirag and Chintu Patel, co-chief executive officers, Amneal said,  “We look forward to working with the Indian stakeholders to make healthy possible through increased access to the latest innovations in essential medicines.”

“Being a community-oriented firm, we have placed a specific emphasis on innovating products that address the market’s unmet needs. On boarding an industry veteran like Giri, who shares our vision, will be a major impetus behind our growth in India,” they added.

