Amneal Pharma co-founder appointed to U.S.-India CEO Forum

March 10, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MUMBAI

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced that the company’s co-founder and co-CEO Chirag Patel has been appointed as U.S. Chair of the Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Sector Working Group within the U.S.-India CEO Forum by U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo.

Mr. Patel will join CEOs from a number of other industries in the Forum, which is being organised by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi. The forum will bring CEOs and government officials from both countries together to share their vision on the growth opportunities between the United States and India.

“It is an honor for me to have been appointed by Secretary Raimondo to help lead this significant public-private endeavor on behalf of the healthcare and pharma sector. The deep roots and expanding investments by Amneal in both countries will be crucial in ensuring that patients in India, the United States, and elsewhere can get access to high-quality, affordable medicines,” said Mr. Patel.

ADVERTISEMENT