ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Mitra demands meeting of full GST Council to discuss GST frauds

January 09, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should call for a meeting of the full GST Council to deliberate only on the root causes of GST frauds, said Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

In a letter to the Finance Minister on Monday, he said the special drive against fake GST registrations launched in May last year has led to detection of 29,273 bogus firms involved in suspected input tax credit evasion of ₹44,015 crores. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha in July last year, the Finance Minister said that between 2020 and May 21, 2023, 43,516 GST fraud cases were detected involving ₹2,68,537 crores.

ALSO READ
Fake invoices: 29,000-plus firms busted since May 2023

“We must admit that these figures are astonishing, shocking and immensely distressing and a testimony to the fact as to how deep rooted the tentacles of fraud are in the GST eco system,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The States relinquished their powers of indirect taxation for the implementation of the GST and are now largely dependent on the Central government for their share of tax revenue. Frauds of this magnitude are “extremely agonising” to the States.

Hence, corrective measures should be taken immediately to check “massive laundering of public money” and if needed, the entire GST eco-system should be overhauled for this purpose, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US