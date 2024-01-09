GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amit Mitra demands meeting of full GST Council to discuss GST frauds

January 09, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should call for a meeting of the full GST Council to deliberate only on the root causes of GST frauds, said Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

In a letter to the Finance Minister on Monday, he said the special drive against fake GST registrations launched in May last year has led to detection of 29,273 bogus firms involved in suspected input tax credit evasion of ₹44,015 crores. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha in July last year, the Finance Minister said that between 2020 and May 21, 2023, 43,516 GST fraud cases were detected involving ₹2,68,537 crores.

ALSO READ
Fake invoices: 29,000-plus firms busted since May 2023

“We must admit that these figures are astonishing, shocking and immensely distressing and a testimony to the fact as to how deep rooted the tentacles of fraud are in the GST eco system,” he said.

The States relinquished their powers of indirect taxation for the implementation of the GST and are now largely dependent on the Central government for their share of tax revenue. Frauds of this magnitude are “extremely agonising” to the States.

Hence, corrective measures should be taken immediately to check “massive laundering of public money” and if needed, the entire GST eco-system should be overhauled for this purpose, he said.

Related Topics

taxes and duties / economic offence/ tax evasion

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.