February 23, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Mumbai

The Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. (MLDL) has announced Amit Kumar Sinha as the MD & CEO designate. Mr. Sinha will take over as MD & CEO from May 23, 2023.

His appointment is consequent to Arvind Subramanian’s decision to resign from MLDL with effect from May 22, 2023, for personal reasons, the company said in a statement. Mr. Sinha joined the Mahindra Group in 2020 as president – Group Strategy. He became a member of the group executive board from April 2021.