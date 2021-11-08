Amit Jain joins Carlyle as managing director

Carlyle has announced that Amit Jain has joined the firm as a managing director based in Mumbai and co-head of the Carlyle India investment advisory team. Mr. Jain had been with Blackstone for 10 years as a senior managing director in its private equity group based in Mumbai. At Carlyle, Mr. Jain will lead the investment advisory team and oversee the team’s investment strategy across a broad range of sectors. He will work with Neeraj Bharadwaj, who continues as co-head of the Carlyle India investment advisory team.

Additionally, Mr. Bharadwaj and Ling Yang, the current head of healthcare in China, have been appointed co-heads of healthcare across Asia.