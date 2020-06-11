Amid virus, net banking gains greater acceptance among consumers

Bengaluru

11 June 2020 23:12 IST

Shift helps banks spur growth: report

Retail banks are under pressure to transform as new entrants, focussed on customer experience, gain traction, according to the World Retail Banking Report 2020 (WRBR) published on Thursday by Capgemini and Efma, a non-profit organisation for banking professionals.

Platform models offer agility and scalability. The report found platform-based banks find it twice as easy to increase operating profit, unlock new sources of value and improve operational efficiencies. The report said the global financial sector is in the midst of a historic transformation as nimble, digitally-native non-traditional players champion customer experience and redefine long-held principles to gain significant market traction. With over half (57%) the consumers now preferring internet banking, up from the 49% pre-COVID-19, and 55% preferring mobile apps, compared with the 47% previously, the stakes have risen as the virus moves consumers towards digital banking. The report suggests banks need to evolve into platform-based models to fuel growth. While COVID-19 has accelerated the urgency for digital transformation, banks may need to take a more pragmatic approach to transformation to pursue their journey towards Open X.

“Consumers expect a seamless digital experience from their financial providers as they’ve grown accustomed to bigtechs in other parts of their lives. Traditional banks are being challenged to meet these expectations,” says Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services and group executive board member.

“COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the digital banking experience,” says John Berry, CEO, Efma. “Modernisation of legacy systems must be prioritised by banks looking to accelerate growth as customer expectations are ever-increasing,” he added.

Evolving legacy systems

Having prioritised near-term profit over long-term sustainability, some banks have accumulated legacy systems. This makes it a challenge to integrate emerging technologies affecting customer experience and operational excellence.

The report found that 80% of bank executives cited cybersecurity and privacy concerns, outdated data management (68%) and identifying the right partners (73%) as primary barriers to moving to a platform system.

Partnership and Open X are key

Capgemini’s report outlines how banks can overcome their challenges and approach core banking transformation through strategic, integrated and collaborative orchestration. Research shows progressive modernisation is the preferred evolution method (54%) among bank executives, allowing banks to upgrade the most critical functions and transform legacy systems.

Partnership is an accelerant for success. Two-thirds (66%) of executives say it takes 1-2 years to innovate and launch a new concept when working alone; 58% reported it takes less than a year to launch a product in collaboration with fintechs/bigtech partners. Regulatory and compliance issues (72%) and poor IT compatibility (72%), however, are identified as barriers.

But, the report outlines three main options for transforming into a platform-based model — banks can either buy and integrate a new platform, build their own, or share ready-to-use ones. Barriers to a platform-based model include security, legacy core banking systems, outdated data management, inherent risk-averse culture, identification of the right partners and budget constraints.