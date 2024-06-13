GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambuja Cements to acquire Penna Cement for ₹10,422 crore

Updated - June 13, 2024 09:48 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ambuja Cements Ltd. said it had signed a binding agreement for acquisition of 100% shares of Penna Cement Industries Ltd. (PCIL) from its existing promoter group – namely P. Pratap Reddy and family – at an enterprise value of ₹10,422 crore.  The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals, the Adani Group company said in a filing with stock exchanges.  “This landmark acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cements’ accelerating growth journey,” Ajay Kapur, CEO & Whole Time Director of Ambuja Cements said in a statement.

“By acquiring PCIL, Ambuja is poised to expand its market presence in south India and reinforce its position as a pan-India leader in the cement industry,” he added.

“PCIL’s strategic location and sufficient limestone reserves provide an opportunity to increase cement capacity through debottlenecking and additional investment. Importantly, the bulk cement terminals (BCTs) will prove to be a gamechanger by giving access to the eastern and southern parts of peninsular India, apart from an entry to Sri Lanka, through the sea route,” he further said.

PCIL has 14 mtpa cement capacity, of which 10 mtpa is operational, while the remaining is under construction at Krishnapatnam (2 mtpa) and Jodhpur (2 mtpa), and will be completed within 6 to 12 months. The existing dealers of PCIL will move to Adani Cement’s market network, the company said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.