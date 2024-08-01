GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambuja Cements Q1 profit at ₹789.63 crore, revenue at ₹8,311.48 crore

Ambuja Cements reports ₹789.63 crore net profit in Q1 FY24, expects growth driven by infrastructure projects and acquisitions

Published - August 01, 2024 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
ACL’s total expenses in the June quarter were at ₹7,566.91 crore. File

ACL’s total expenses in the June quarter were at ₹7,566.91 crore. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) on July 31 reported a consolidated net profit at ₹789.63 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹1,135.46 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by ACL.

Its revenue from operations was at ₹8,311.48 crore during the June quarter compared to ₹8,712.90 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

According to ACL, the financial results for the current quarter, preceding quarter and FY24, also include the financial results of Sanghi, which was acquired in August last year. It also has the results of Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd (ACCPL), which was acquired by its subsidiary ACC.

Adani infuses ₹8,339 crore more in Ambuja Cements, raises stake to 70.3%

“The results for the current quarter, preceding quarter and FY24, are not comparable with the quarter ended June 30, 2023, to that extent,” it said.

Total expenses in the June quarter were at ₹7,566.91 crore. The total Income of ACL, which also includes other income was at ₹8,666.20 crore in the June quarter.

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd in which it owns around 51% stake and Sanghi Industries, a Gujarat-based company which the Adani group acquired last year.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit after tax of ₹570.65 crore in the June quarter, as against ₹644.88 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its standalone revenue from operations was at ₹4,780.32 crore in the first quarter of FY 2024-25.

ACL’s sales volume, which also includes ACC, was at 15.8 million tonnes (MT), which was up 2.6%.

While on a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements’ own sales volume was at 9.3 MT in the June quarter, up 2.2%.

Commenting on results, Ajay Kapur, whole-time Director & CEO of ACL said, “Our continued improvement on cost brings visibility of achieving the targeted cost reduction of ₹530 per MT by FY28.” He expects over ₹10,000 crore acquisition of Hyderabad-based Penna to be closed in the September quarter of this fiscal.

Ambuja Cements to acquire Penna Cement for ₹10,422 crore

Over the Outlook, ACL said cement demand during FY24 stood higher by 7- 8% at 422 MTPA and is likely to grow between 7-9% in FY25 to around 451 MTPA.

This would be “driven by strong correlation with GDP growth and rising demand from housing and infrastructure sectors,” it said.

An outlay of ₹11.11 lakh crore for infrastructure projects has been allotted in Budget FY25, which represents 3.4% of GDP.

“Phase IV of PMGSY will be launched to provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitations. All these measures are expected to bring buoyancy to cement demand,” it said.

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Wednesday were trading at ₹680.10 apiece on BSE, up 0.84% from the previous close.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / financial markets / market and exchange

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.