Ambuja Cements introduces green fuel in captive ships

Ambuja Cements, part of LafargeHolcim, has announced the successful completion of sea trials of using soya extract-based biofuel in two of its captive cement carriers, Ambuja Mukund and Ambuja Vaibhav.

“This makes Ambuja Cements not just the first Indian company to move towards the decarbonisation of the country’s coastal shipping lines but also advancing its focus on two of its strategic priorities — innovation and sustainability,” the company said in a statement.

The sea trials were conducted with the approval of Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). DGS has approved biofuel trials in the remaining fleet of Ambuja Cements that are mostly deployed on Indian coastal routes, the company said.

It said switching to bio-diesel will reduce CO2 emissions from shipping lines by 25%.

Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India, LafargeHolcim and MD & CEO, Ambuja Cements Ltd., said, “This is a landmark achievement... As we become the first company to introduce green fuel on captive ships, it underscores our vision to become the most sustainable cement company in India.”