Business

RIL pledges ₹5.75 lakh-cr. investment in Gujarat

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) on Thursday committed to investments in Gujarat totalling ₹5.95 lakh crore in various businesses including in new factories to produce renewable energy.

“To make Gujarat net-zero and carbon-free, RIL proposes to invest ₹5 lakh crore in the State over... 10 to 15 years to set up a 100 GW renewable energy power plant and in green hydrogen ecosystem development,” RIL said in a statement.

RIL is currently scouting for land for its 100 GW renewable energy power projects in the Kutch, Banaskantha and Dholera districts of Gujarat.

Further, the company said it would invest ₹25,000 crore in existing projects and new ventures over the next three to five years.

The Adani group has forged a $5-billion partnership with Korean steel maker POSCO to set up a greenfield integrated steel mill, as well as other businesses in Gujarat’s Mundra region.

Both Adani and POSCO signed a non-binding MoU on Wednesday.

In India, the Korean company runs POSCO-Maharashtra, a 1.8-million-tonne cold-rolled and galvanised mill, and four processing centres in Pune, Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 10:50:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ambani-adani-commit-mega-investments-in-gujarat/article38268002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY