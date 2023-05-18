Amazon’s cloud arm to invest $12.7 bn in India by 2030

May 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Mumbai

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it plans to invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030 to meet the fast-growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.

The cloud-computing arm of e-tailer Amazon had already invested $3.7 billion in India between 2016-2022

Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business, AWS India and South Asia, said India was a rapidly expanding cloud market and therefore the company was making considerable investments in the country and the newly-announced investments would help create more beneficial ripple effects, supporting the country on its path to becoming a global digital powerhouse.

“Our planned investment of $12.7 billion by 2030 will help create more beneficial ripple effects, supporting India on its path to becoming a global digital powerhouse. Our investments in data centre infrastructure will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in India every year,’‘ he said while delivering a keynote address at an AWS event.

These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs, would be part of AWS data centre supply chain in the country,

AWS’ investment was also estimated to contribute $23.3 billion to India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, said Mr. Chandok.

“AWS’ investment in India has a ripple effect in the local economy in areas, such as workforce development, training and skilling opportunities, community engagement, and sustainability initiatives,’‘ he further said.

AWS currently has two data centre infrastructure regions in India, in Mumbai and Hyderabad and the cloud provider plans to set up two more such infrastructure facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai in a year.

According to Mr. Chandok, AWS has trained more than 29 million people, four million in India, with cloud skills since 2017.