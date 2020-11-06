Amazon Web Services to invest $2.77 bn in second India region

NEW DELHI

06 November 2020 21:29 IST

Multiple data centres to come up in Telangana by mid-2022

U.S.-headquartered cloud services provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing $2.77 billion (₹20,761 crore) in India to set up its second region in Hyderabad, comprising multiple data centres.

The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will be available by mid-2022, and will consist of three availability zones (data centres) at the start.

‘Flexibility and choice’

AWS currently has nine regions and 26 availability zones across Asia in India, Australia, Greater China, Japan, Korea and Singapore. It opened its first region in India in Mumbai in June 2016.

“Together with our AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, we’re providing customers with more flexibility and choice, while allowing them to architect their infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability across geographic locations,” said Peter DeSantis, senior VP — Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, AWS.

AWS customers in India, include Ashok Leyland, Aditya Birla Capital, Axis Bank, Bajaj Capital, ClearTax, Dream11, Druva, Edelweiss, Edunext, Extramarks, Freshworks, HDFC Life, Mahindra Electric, Ola, Oyo, Policybazaar, Quantela, RBL Bank, redBus, Sharda University, Swiggy and Tata Sky besides government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profits.

“The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable even more developers, start-ups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations to run their applications and serve end users from data centres located in India,” said Puneet Chandok, president, Commercial Business – AISPL, AWS India & South Asia.