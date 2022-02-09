Amazon unveils season 2 of start-up programme

Amazon India on Wednesday announced the second season of its Global Selling Propel start-up accelerator programme that aims to support early-stage start-ups. The participants stand a chance to win an equity free grant of $1,00,000.

The programme will provide start-ups an opportunity to showcase their business propositions to partner VC firms – Accel, DSG Consumer Partners, Fireside Ventures and Sequoia Capital India. Bollywood actor and angel investor Kunal Kapoor has joined the programme as a mentor, the company said.

“The Global Selling Propel Accelerator is designed to provide emerging companies an opportunity to bring their business propositions to life and create globally popular brands from India…It is part of our commitment to make exports easier for businesses of all sizes and enable $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP - India and Emerging Markets, Amazon.

Abhijit Kamra, Director- Global Trade at Amazon India, said that under Amazon Global Selling programme, which was launched in India in 2015, there are currently more than 70,000 exporters. “So far, Amazon has enabled cumulative exports worth $3 billion. It took the programme 3 years to clock the first billion in cumulative exports, the second billion came in 18 months and the third one took just 12 months,” he added.