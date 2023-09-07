HamberMenu
Amazon to train, offer jobs to persons with disabilities in five states

The e-tailer has signed MoU with Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to run this programme until 2026

September 07, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five State Governments, including Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to train employable Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and bring them to the mainstream workforce. The MoU, which extends until 2026, aims to provide skilling and employment opportunities to PwD candidates in these five states, Amazon said in a statement on Thursday.

Liju Thomas, Director – People Experience and Technology (PXT), India Operations, Amazon, said, “At Amazon India, we foster a culture that is conducive to growth and offers people equal opportunities to unlock their full potential.”

Under this initiative, Amazon has a focus on skilling and livelihood for PwD across Amazon India’s Operations network, over a period of three years. PwDs would be offered needed support with on-the-job training, intervention and an environment of acceptance and inclusion. Amazon’s operations network including fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations, may offer various jobs such as stowing, picking, packing, and sorting among other roles.

