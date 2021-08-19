Business

Amazon to introduce Bachchan’s voice on Alexa

Amazon said Alexa, its virtual assistant AI technology, will now feature film star Amitabh Bachchan’s voice.Customers can now choose to add Mr. Bachchan’s interactive voice to their Alexa experience on Echo devices or by pressing the mic icon on the Amazon shopping app (Android only) for an introductory price of ₹149 for one year, Amazon said in a statement.

The digital persona of the Bollywood star would feature a collection of hand-picked experiences such as anecdotes from his movies, poetry by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and inspirational quotes.


