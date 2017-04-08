Amazon to deliver Cambridge English BEC Exam

Amazon.in has started delivering Cambridge English Business Certification exam packages on its portal just like any other products.

The BEC Examinations were available only for institutions to offer to their students and through this initiative, students from any institution in India can now access the certification and enhance their employability. Every year, over 5 million people in 130 countries take BEC exams.

The exam package includes official Cambridge English preparation material for BEC - the Business Benchmark book and CD along with the examination fee for the relevant 3 levels of BEC.

The exam packages are available through Amazon and are currently offered only in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the pilot phase.

These certifications help a candidate to work abroad with top corporations, work with international as well as pan-Indian organisations in India and study business-related subjects taught in English

“BEC is recognised by more than 2000 Indian and Global corporations for recruitment and the initiative with Amazon will help showcase the best talent available in India to the recruiters,” said T.K. Arunachalam, Regional Director - South Asia, Cambridge English Language Assessment.